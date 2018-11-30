‘No interference in VCs appointment’

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that government has adopted a policy of “right person for right job” and there will be no political interference in appointment and transfer of vice- chancellors and deans of public sector universities.

The governor stated this while talking to a delegation of senior management of renowned UK-based universities headed by Dr Joanna Newman MBE, Secretary General of the Association of Commonwealth Universities at Governor’s House on Thursday. Ms Rosemary Hilhorst, Country Director British Council Pakistan and Officers of Higher Education Commission were also present. Chaudhry Sarwar said the government fully believes in merit and institutional transparency. He reiterated that principles of merit, transparency and accountability must be adopted in order to improve the international ranking of universities in the country. The governor said the government is committed to invest in youths which is the most valuable asset and is looking forward to sustain the progress with the support of its local and international partners. He said that more than 150 Pakistani universities are actively engaged with programmes introduced by the Higher Education Commission and the British Council.

land retrieved: The district administration restarted its state land retrieval operations in all parts of Lahore and on Thursday three operations were carried out in Tehsil Raiwind and Model Town. Collectively in all operations 247-kanal state land was retrieved from illegal occupants worth millions of rupees. AC Raiwind, after direction of DC Lahore Ms Saleha Saeed, conducted operations in Mouza Jodu Deer and Mouza Raiwind and retrieved 40-kanal and 7-kanal, respectively.

Eczema awareness: The world is observing last week of November as international awareness week for eczema. Services Hospital/SIMS Professor of Dermatology Dr Shahbaz Aman said, “Eczema affects 15-20 per cent of children and 1-3 per cent adults worldwide. The most common symptoms of Eczema are itching, redness, scaling, oozing and crusting.”