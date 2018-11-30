Shut service stations not recycling water: LHC

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday directed Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) and Lahore Development Authority (LDA) to close car washing service stations working without water recycling system in the city.

The court observed that two-month deadline had been given to the service stations for the installation of the water recycling system that stood expired. Justice Ali Akbar Qureshi directed the heads of Wasa and LDA to immediately start monitoring of the service stations and close down if found working without water recycling system. The judge also directed the heads of both authorities to ensure early availability of tunnel mechanism in mosques to recycle clean water used for ablution. The judge observed that all available resources would be utilised to save clean water. Hearing was adjourned until December 3.

A lawyer had filed a petition for the preservation of clean water used for washing cars at private service stations and roads by Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA).

He contended that the PHA washed all main roads of the city and watered plants with clean water while vehicles had been washed at private service stations with clean water. He said a huge quantity of clean water being wasted by the government and private persons could be recycled, if steps were taken to save it. He said canal water could be used for watering plants and green belts in the city instead of clean water.

In this case, the court had already directed the PHA to use canal water for watering plants and greenbelts. Plea dismissed: The Lahore High Court on Thursday dismissed as withdrawn a petition challenging the arrest of former MPA and director of Paragon Housing Society project, facing charges of mega corruption.

Butt’s wife Sadia Qaisar approached the LHC against the arrest of her husband, pleading that Butt had launched the society after fulfilling all legal requirements. She pointed out that her husband fully cooperated with NAB during investigation. Qaisar Amin Butt recorded his statement before a judicial magistrate and under the law he should have been shifted to jail but was illegally handed over to NAB authorities again. Butt had reportedly become approver against former federal minister Khawaja Salman Rafique. However, after extending arguments, Sadia’s counsel withdrew her petition.

According to NAB, Mr Butt in connivance with Nadeem Zia and others had launched an illegal housing scheme -- Paragon City (Pvt) Ltd -- in 2005 on the basis of forged and fabricated documents along with alleged approval from Aziz Bhatti Town TMA.