Seven terrorists convicted

MULTAN: Anti-Terrorism Court No-I Judge Malik Khalid Mehmood on Thursday awarded three-year imprisonment each to two terrorists of a defunct organisation in a case of keeping explosives. The convicts, Mozmin Khan and Ameer Bashmi of Mohmand Agency, were awarded three-year imprisonment each and confiscation of properties under Section 5 of Explosive Substances Act 1908. The prosecution said that the Counter Terrorism Department had arrested the convicts during a raid at Faiz-e-Aam Chowk on Head Muhammadwala Road on January 5. The CTD officials had also recovered explosives from them.
