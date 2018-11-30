Pak-China air forces to conduct joint exercise

BEIJING: Air forces of China and Pakistan will conduct a joint training exercise, Shaheen-VII, at an airbase in Pakistan from Friday, Chinese defence ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.

China will send its fighter jets, bombers and early warning AWACS planes to the exercise, which will run until Dec 23, Col Ren Guoiang said during his monthly briefing held here. He said the exercise is part of the annual cooperation plan between the two countries and it will strengthen bilateral cooperation and help improve combat capabilities of both the sides. Shaheen series of exercises between the two countries began in March 2011 and has since gone through six major iterations.

Responding to a question regarding the participation of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in the Zhuhai Air Show held early this month in China, he said, China and Pakistan are strategic cooperative partners and all-weather friends and the two militaries always maintain high-level exchanges as well as defence and security cooperation.

The spokesperson said the PAF set very high standards during its performance in the air show. The PAF presented the stunning aerial display of ‘Pride of Pakistan’ JF-17 Thunder aircraft during the air show.