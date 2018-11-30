Egyptians shine as local players bow out of Pakistan Open

KARACHI: As expected, the local challenge in the Pakistan Open Squash Championships fizzled out on Thursday with the last remaining players from the host country falling at the second hurdle.

Player from Egypt dominated the proceedings in both categories as Pakistan’s sole survivor crashed in the men’s tournament with the country’s two other players losing in the women’s event here at the DHA Asif Nawaz Squash Complex.

Tayyab Aslam, who survived an epic five-game match against fellow Pakistan Asim Khan in the opening round, was unable to match the speed and skills of top seed Karim Abdel Gawad of Egypt. However, he was able to snatch a game from Gawad, who was the world’s number one player last year. Gawad, the 2016 World Open champion, won the match 11-6, 11-13, 11-5, 11-2 in 37 minutes.

Egypt’s Mazen Gamal caused an upset when he knocked out sixth seeded compatriot Omar Abdel Meguid. Malaysia’s Ivan Yuen shocked eighth seed Mohamed Reda of Egypt.But the biggest upset of the day came when Egypt’s Mostafa Asal prevailed over Qatar’s third seed Abdulla Mohd Al Tamimi 11-5, 11-9, 6-11, 11-4 in 51 minutes.

Local hopes were high in the women’s event but wild card Amna Fayyaz was unable to repeat her opening day’s heroics. Egypt’s top seed Yathreb Adel thrashed the wild card entrant Amna 11-8, 11-6 11-4 in just 13 minutes.Japan’s sixth seeded Satomi Watanabe took just 16 minutes to end the Pakistani challenge in the championship when she defeated Madina Zafar 11-9, 11-4, 11-5.

Results:

Men’s 2nd Round:

[1] Karim Abdel Gawad (EGY) bt [9/16] Tayyab Aslam (PAK) 11-6, 11-13, 11-5, 11-2 (37 mins)

[9/16] Mazen Gamal (EGY) bt [6] Omar Abdel Meguid (EGY) 11-9, 8-11, 14-12, 11-8 (68 mins)

[9/16] Ivan Yuen (MAS) bt [8] Mohamed Reda (EGY) 11-9, 11-3, 11-8 (34 mins)

[4] Nafiizwan Adnan (MAS) bt Shehab Essam (EGY) 11-5, 7-11, 15-13, 11-2 (48 mins)

[9/16] Mostafa Asal (EGY) bt [3] Abdulla Mohd Al Tamimi (QAT) 11-5, 11-9, 6-11, 11-4 (51 mins)

[5] Arturo Salazar (MEX) bt [9/16] Iker Pajares Bernabeu (ESP) 11-9, 11-7, 5-11, 11-6 (55 mins)

[7] Karim El Hammamy (EGY) bt [9/16] Edmon Lopez (ESP) 10-12, 11-7, 11-6, 11-4 (51 mins)

[2] Diego Elias (PER) bt [9/16] Joshua Masters (ENG) 11-3, 11-4, 11-2 (22 mins)

Women’s 2nd Round:

[1] Yathreb Adel (EGY) bt [WC] Amna Fayyaz (PAK) 11-8, 11-6 11-4 (13 mins)

[7] Rachel Arnold (MAS) bt [9/16] Wen Li Lai (MAS) 9-11, 11-4, 11-6, 11-6 (32 mins)

[9/16] Enora Villard (FAR) bt [8] Tong Tsz-Wing (HKG) 11-8, 11-4, 11-6 (27 mins)

[3] Zeina Mickawy (EGY) bt [9/16] Aika Azman (MAS) 11-4, 11-5, 11-6 (21 mins)

[4] Liu Tsz-Ling (HKG) bt [9/16] Eva Fertekova (CZE) 11-1, 11-4, 11-1 (11 mins)

[5] Sivasangari Subramaniam (MAS) bt [9/16] Ooi Kah Yan (MAS) 11-7, 11-7, 11-13, 11-4 (32 mins)

[6] Satomi Watanabe (JPN) bt [9/16] Madina Zafar (PAK) 11-9, 11-4, 11-5 (16 mins)

[2] Nadine Shahin (EGY) bt Farah Momen (EGY) 11-9, 11-5, 11-7 (19 mins).