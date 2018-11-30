IDEAS a golden opportunity for cooperation between nations, says Murad

Sindh’s chief minister on Thursday said IDEAS (the International Defence Exhibition and Seminar) not only provides the chance to witness emerging technological developments but is also considered a golden opportunity for trade and cooperation between nations.

Addressing the IDEAS Karachi show organised at Nishan-e-Pakistan at Sea View, CM Syed Murad Ali Shah congratulated all the participants of the event who he said performed with the utmost dedication.

“Today our belief has been reaffirmed that our armed forces are ready to face and thwart any threat posed to our nation,” he said, and congratulated all the stakeholders, including the Pakistan Navy, for the successful running of IDEAS 2018. “Visiting exhibition participants from our friendly countries and their presence in the arena is a matter of profound privilege and great honour for all of us,” said Shah, adding that the successful running of IDEAS is a message to the entire world that Pakistan is a peace-loving democratic country.

He said Pakistan’s decades-long relations with China have reached new heights, adding that the CPEC project is progressing at a rapid pace and would increase trade activities in the region, especially here.

The CM said the importance of Gwadar and the increased responsibilities of the navy are invariable realities. “I firmly believe that our armed forces will fulfil their responsibilities with the utmost dedication.”

He said that for more than a decade and a half, Pakistan fought a war against terrorism and conducted a number of operations to curb this menace. “Terrorists and their masters attempted to hijack our country’s peace and prosperity, but our defence forces, with the entire nation behind them, were able to fight bravely and restore peace in the country. To make this peace everlasting, every citizen and organisation needs to play their role.”

The CM said the government and the defence forces are working hand in hand to defend the ideological and physical boundaries of our motherland. “Pakistan is full of natural resources and equipped with skilled and motivated youth working for the country.”

He quoted Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s 1948 address as he concluded his speech: “I have the utter belief that when you will be called upon to defend your country and nation, you will act in line with heroic acts of your forefathers. I have a strong belief that you will ever fly high this green flag and I have the faith that you will be able to maintain the honour and pride of this country and nation.”