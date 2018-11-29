PTI workers’ proposals sought in revisiting its constitution

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) 21-member Constitution Committee met here Wednesday and decided to seek recommendations of party workers as well before thrashing out a comprehensive draft, benefiting also from the experience of Communist Party of China.

The committee was recently formed to give a new look to the Constitution in line with the changing political dynamics. PTI Secretary General Arshad Dad presided over the meeting while a party veteran Dr Abul Hasan was its convener.

Central Additional Secretary Ejaz Chaudhry, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri, Central Deputy Secretary General Aizaz Asif, senior leaders, including Saifullah Niazi, Omer Sarfaraz Cheema, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Senator Seemee Ezdi and members from across the country were present in the meeting.

“Though there is a single-party (Communist Party of China) rule in China, their consultation process at every level has impressed us. We want to benefit from our leadership’s recent visit to China as well in revisiting the PTI constitution,” some of those, who attended the committee meeting, said while talking to The News here.

They pointed out that the present party constitution massively empowered the provincial and regional presidents, which was being seen in negation to collective decision-making and needed to be corrected. “We want consultations and collective decision-making,” they maintained.

The ruling party is already in the initial process of its reorganisation, primarily necessitated by several of its key office-bearers joining either the federal government or provincial governments. In a message to the workers prior to the meeting, Arshad Dad said that after getting go-ahead from the party Chairman Imran Khan, the process of reorganisation of party had been initiated. He was of the view that reviewing party constitution prior to reorganisation, was necessary.

In addition to the new members, he said, the panel formed for the review of party constitution, also includes those who had played role in drafting of the constitution in the past.

He made it clear that recommendations from PTI workers across Pakistan would be welcomed. “We want the review process of party constitution to be completely based on mutual understanding. The party will be made an exemplary national asset by strengthening its foundations,” he emphasised.

The constitution review committee will continue its deliberations for four days and recommendations regarding constitution be framed at the conclusion of the meeting.