Healthcare service providers trained

LAHORE: The Punjab Healthcare Commission on Wednesday completed training of 163 healthcare service providers on the minimum service delivery standards (MSDS).

The trained medics included 24 general practitioners, 94 homoeopathic doctors and 47 hakeems. They are practising in different parts of Sialkot district. They were imparted training on their respective MSDS in separate sessions and batches.

PHC Additional Director (Trainings) Dr Majid Latif, Dr Imtiaz Ali and homoeopathic doctor Jamil Akhter Ghauri were the trainers. The commission has developed the MSDS for all kinds of healthcare establishments. Training is imparted to the qualified and registered health professionals for implementing the standards to improve quality of the healthcare services. During workshops, the participants are given training about continuity of treatment and care, patients’ rights, facility management, infection control, human resource management and effective arrangements for the waste disposal. So far the PHC has conducted 515 workshops for the training of over 20,700 health professionals and managers of more than 16,600 healthcare establishments”, said a PHC spokesperson.