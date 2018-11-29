Fahd Academy reach Inter-School Cricket semis

KARACHI: Fahd Academy cruised into the semi-finals of the PVCA-EBM Inter-School Cricket Tournament when they beat FF Public School by 45 runs here at the RLCA Gulberg Ground.

Batting first, Fahd Academy were bundled out for 183 in 36.4 overs. Danish Afridi top-scored for the side with 46 runs. Azghan Arshad and Naveed Ahmed took three wickets each.FF Public School could only manage 138 in 36.2 overs. Mir Hamza was the top-scorer with 48 runs. Saif Ali and Mohammad Yaqoob took two wickets each.

Al-Fatima, Kamran Public and Ibrahim Ali Bhai Schools are the other teams to have reached the semi-finals.The semi-finals will be played at the Naya Nazimabad Cricket Ground on December 14 and 15.