Anti-encroachment

The government has started its anti-encroachment drive across the country. While this is the need of the day, demolishing shops, buildings and other structures without following a due process is not fair. No building can be constructed in a day or built in secrecy. The process takes months and is, most of the times, carried out with the connivance of respective building authorities. It does not seem fair to demolish shops of those who even have the ownership papers provided by the relevant authorities.

Back in the 1980s, a grand operation was carried out to clear the city of illegal constructions. Evictees were allotted plots as compensation. A market with small shops was constructed to house push cart owners. After a short while, most of the encroachments resurfaced. The mayors and city governments should deal with this matter in an orderly manner. Otherwise, we will keep going in circles.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad