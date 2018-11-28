SHOs directed to improve performance

LAHORE: Deputy Inspector General of Police Operations Lahore Muhammad Waqas Nazir has started anti-crime meetings on divisional level.

First anti-crime meeting of Sadr division was held in the office of SP Sadar. SSP Operations Lahore Capt (Retd) Mustansir Feroze, SP Sadar Division Ali Raza, all SDPOs and SHOs were there. DIG operations Lahore reviewed the strategy and action against anti-social elements. SHO Johar Town Sajjad Ahmad, SHO Green Town Riaz Ahmad and SHO Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate Tariq Ali were directed to improve their performance. SHO Sabzazar Muhammad Anwar, SHO Hanjarwal Imran Yaseen, SHO Mustafa Town Amir Iqbal and SHO Chung Jameel were issued last warning. SHO Satto Katla Tajamul Hussain, SHO Nawab Town Shahzad Ahmad and SHO Raiwind Ghulam Shabbir were also directed to improve their performance in their respective areas. SHO Manga Mandi Muhammad Irfan, SHO Sundar Saeed Anwar and SHO Town Ship Intikhab Hussain were also given last warning on poor performance.

Every SHO will be accountable for increase in crime ratio. Crackdown against drug peddlers around educational institutions must continue. There should be no any compromise for land mafia, drug peddling and gambling. Foolproof security for foreigners must be ensured. The SHO with poor performance will not be the part of Lahore Police, the DIG said.

ARRESTED: Police arrested 3,515 people in search operations. A report has been issued of last 10 months in this regard. DIG Operations Muhammad Waqas Nazir said on this occasion that 7,670 search operations were conducted at 654 places to maintain law and order in the city.

briefing: A delegation from Armed Forces Post Graduate Medical Institute (AFPGMI) Rawalpindi headed by Commandant AFPGMI Rawalpindi, Maj-Gen Muhammad Salman Ashraf visited the Rescue Headquarters & Emergency Services Academy and met Director General, Punjab Emergency Services, Dr Rizwan Naseer and discussed steps for improvement in emergency healthcare and services in Punjab here on Tuesday.

The Armed Forces delegation was comprised of over 33 senior officers including course directors and commandant for its Senior Health Care administrators, focusing on imparting contemporary knowledge on modern concepts, practices, and techniques of healthcare management.

PHP: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) has registered 189 cases against commuters on various traffic violations. PHP teams have arrested three persons and recovered stolen wood worth Rs177,300.

IG: Punjab IGP has directed field officers to ensure cleanliness of residential barracks, parks and corridors within a week. He said he himself will pay surprise visits to different police lines and a strict action will be taken against those who would be failed to implement SOPs in true letter and spirit. IG Punjab also directed the field officers that unnecessary walls in front of police lines should be removed, besides restoring the original shape of residential barracks.

training: Punjab Safe Cities Authority has embarked on training investigation officers of Lahore division on acquisition and use of electronic evidence data comprised of video footages captured through its geo-strategic cameras and emergency call recordings of helpline 15 - where needed.