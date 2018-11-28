close
Wed Nov 28, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 28, 2018

GCU drama festival begins

Lahore

November 28, 2018
LAHORE: Four-day All Pakistan Inter-University Drama Festival 2018 Tuesday began at the Govt College University (GCU) Lahore. The university’s Dramatics Club opened the festival with its Urdu play “Roshni Ka Safar”, which was about the divine justice for people who got involved in malpractice.

The dramatics club of top fifteen universities of the country, including Punjab University, Kinnaird College, LUMS, UET Lahore, BZU Multan and Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad, are scheduled to stage dramas at the festival on the topics ranging from corruption to tolerance to women empowerment.

The GCUDC presented total four plays on the festival’s first day which included an English play, The Intruder, which was about the unwelcomed guest i.e. the death, which crept into houses. They also staged a Punjabi play, ‘Kankaan Laamiyan’, which represented the plight of women in society.

