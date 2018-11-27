close
Tue Nov 27, 2018
November 27, 2018

Upper Chitral notified as district

National

November 27, 2018
PESHAWAR: In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 5 and 6 of the Land Revenue Act, 1967, the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has notified Upper Chitral as district and Booni its district headquarters with immediate effect. It was notified by the Revenue & Estate Department, the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

