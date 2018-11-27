LHC orders removal of encroachments within 24 hours

aLAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday ordered immediate removal of encroachments from different areas of the city.

Justice Ali Akbar Qureshi of the LHC issued the order for removing all illegal settlements. He was hearing a petition filed by a citizen seeking action against people violating earlier court order to uproot all illegally set up shops and settlements.

The prominent places where encroachments are to be removed include Mall Road, Shah Alam Market, and the surrounding of Data Darbar. The judge directed deputy commissioner of the city to ensure implementation of the court order within 24 hours. We will act against all encroachments indiscriminately, the DC assured the court.