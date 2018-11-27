close
Tue Nov 27, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
November 27, 2018

More than 700 hurt in Iran quake

World

AFP
November 27, 2018
Next Story >>>

TEHRAN: More than 700 people were injured in a 6.4-magnitude earthquake that shook western Iran, state television reported in an updated toll Monday.

The quake struck Kermanshah province late Sunday, with an epicentre 17 kilometres (11 miles) southwest of the city of Sarpol-e Zahab, according to the country´s institute of geophysics.

State television, citing the emergency services, said that 716 people had been injured, but there were no reports of deaths or major damage. State TV showed images of cracked walls inside homes, but said only 33 of those injured remained in hospital on Monday morning.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World