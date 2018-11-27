More than 700 hurt in Iran quake

TEHRAN: More than 700 people were injured in a 6.4-magnitude earthquake that shook western Iran, state television reported in an updated toll Monday.

The quake struck Kermanshah province late Sunday, with an epicentre 17 kilometres (11 miles) southwest of the city of Sarpol-e Zahab, according to the country´s institute of geophysics.

State television, citing the emergency services, said that 716 people had been injured, but there were no reports of deaths or major damage. State TV showed images of cracked walls inside homes, but said only 33 of those injured remained in hospital on Monday morning.