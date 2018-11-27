NAVTTC forms private sector engagement cell

Islamabad:The National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) has established a dedicated private sector engagement cell at its headquarters to streamline the collaboration with the private sector.

The cell headed by the executive director of NAVTTC would be comprised of a director and four deputy directors which is mandated to ensure proactive liaison with the private sector partners.

According to a notification on the establishment of the engagement cell, this will help in advancing the cause of skill enhancement of the youth and would pave way for the employability of the graduates of the technical and vocational education and training sector.

An active role of the private sector in planning, designing and delivery of technical and vocational education and training is a prerequisite for producing skilled workforce according to the demands of the labour market.

The newly established cell would work for better coordination through the private sector engagement for access to quality skills training through various modes including on-the-job training.

NAVTC, being an apex body of the TVET sector in the country has given prime importance to the private sector which is essential to build a demand-driven TVET system in Pakistan for increasing youth employability and industrial productivity.

Federal minister for education and professional training Shafqat Mahmood has already inaugurated the National Skills Forum, a joint forum of NAVTTC and Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), which comprise of representative from industries, private sector and public sector organizations.