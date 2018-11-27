Exhibition ends

Islamabad: The Society of the Spectacle, a month-long two-person art show, concluded at Satrang Art Gallery here on Monday after attracting a larger number of art lovers and students. Curated by Zahra Khan, the collaborative show was presented by artists Rabbya Naseer and Hurmatul Ain to support and promote the artists and artisans. Rabbya and Hurmat's multi-medium, multi-faceted, witty and insightful composition analyses blatant social realities and quieter subtleties. Using imagery and language which is familiar and yet ironic, the artists invited the art lovers to join them in their secret judgement of these detrimental societal behaviours.