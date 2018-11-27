close
Tue Nov 27, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 27, 2018

Exhibition ends

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
November 27, 2018
Islamabad: The Society of the Spectacle, a month-long two-person art show, concluded at Satrang Art Gallery here on Monday after attracting a larger number of art lovers and students. Curated by Zahra Khan, the collaborative show was presented by artists Rabbya Naseer and Hurmatul Ain to support and promote the artists and artisans. Rabbya and Hurmat's multi-medium, multi-faceted, witty and insightful composition analyses blatant social realities and quieter subtleties. Using imagery and language which is familiar and yet ironic, the artists invited the art lovers to join them in their secret judgement of these detrimental societal behaviours.

