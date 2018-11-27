‘PTI to be revamped’

LAHORE: PTI additional secretary-general Ejaz Ch has said the process of reorganising the party will start soon and hopefully it will be completed by February 10. Talking to the reporters, Ejaz Ch said under the party constitution, the party chairman could hold the office of prime minister and there is no restriction on holding dual office. Ejaz Ch said reorganisation of the party would be done purely on democratic basis, adding the party attached great importance to local body elections.