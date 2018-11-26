Sindh governor asks philanthropists to start welfare projects

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has urged philanthropists to come forward and initiate different welfare projects in the province.

The governor said this on Sunday as he paid a visit to the Saylani Welfare Trust (SWT) office in Bahadurabad.

“The federal government is committed to bringing improvements in the life of the common man,” he said. “Endeavours are underway to provide shelter homes to shelter-less people, under the special directives of the PM, besides other uplift projects.”

He further said that the federal government has decided to launch a health card scheme for the people living below the poverty line. This insurance will provide medical coverage to up to 600,000 such people annually.