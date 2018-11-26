Govt targeting poor people: PPP

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party Punjab General Secretary Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmed has said that instead of fulfilling its pre-poll promises, Prime Minister Imran Khan is backing out of them and adding to the woes of poor population of country.

Addressing a workshop on Sunday, the PPP leader said that Imran Khan before the 2018 elections had promised that he would impose taxes on the rich and provide relief to the poor. However, he said after becoming the Prime Minister, Imran Khan had backed out of his promises and now he was imposing taxes on the poor.

He said that Imran Khan had promised that he would start the process of accountability from himself but nation was still waiting to see when the 11 high profile cases from Aleem Khan to Aleema Khan would open.

Regarding the fake accounts, Chaudhry Manzoor said that PPP could never defend the Omni Group but the government should explain what was its stance regarding Jehangir Khan Tareen who was the pioneer of fake accounts.

Sanitation drive: To ensure improved cleanliness in the union councils of Data Ganj Bakhsh Zone, Albayrak Waste Management has started special cleanliness awareness campaign under the “Clean & Green Punjab” campaign.

An event was held at Kotwali Chowk on Circular Road on Sunday to create awareness among the people about proper waste management. Lime and rose water were sprinkled in the area following a special cleanliness operation.

Albayrak team established a camp on the road, showcasing awareness literature. The team requested the residents, shopkeepers and pedestrians to dispose of their waste in the bins and containers.

A walk was also arranged in which sanitary staff, Albayrak officials and locals participated. Five PhDs awarded: Punjab University has awarded four PhDs to the scholars. Rubina Munir, daughter of Muhammad Munir, has been awarded a PhD in chemistry after approval of her thesis entitled “Synthesis and Characterization of Benzopyridine Derivatives”, Warda Fatima, D/o Tanweer Azhar Quareshi, in microbiology and molecular genetics after approval of her thesis entitled “Molecular Genetic Studies of Schizophrenia in Pakistani Families and Patients”, Rabia Faridi, D/o Nazar Ahmed Faridi, in molecular biology after approval of her thesis entitled “Molecular Characterization of Syndromic and Nonsyndromic Forms of Deafness Using Molecular Genetic Approaches ” and Khushboo Ejaz, D/o Ejaz Ahmed Khan, in South Asian Studies after approval of her thesis entitled “US Policy in Indian Ocean: Implications for Pakistan (1990-2014).”