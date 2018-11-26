Victoria won’t split their openers for Finch’s Test benefit

SYDNEY: Victoria captain Peter Handscomb has all but confirmed that Aaron Finch will not open the batting in this week’s Sheffield Shield clash against Queensland at the Gabba, despite Finch looking set to open for Australia in the first Test against India.

Handscomb, who himself has been named in Australia’s 14-man squad for Adelaide, said a final decision had not yet been made but following Victoria coach Andrew McDonald’s comments last week, suggesting Finch was better suited to the middle order, Handscomb reiterated that Victoria were unlikely to break up their opening combination of Marcus Harris and Travis Dean, despite the fact that Harris and Finch could well be the opening combination for Australia in the first Test in Adelaide.

“Obviously Harry has got the call up [to the Australia squad] and Deany has been making runs for us for years, so it’s hard to knock those two out of the opening positions for us,” Handscomb said.

“Finchy averages 50 batting at No.5 and 6 for us so it’s also hard to change that as well.”The situation involving Finch’s revolving position has not pleased Shane Warne who came out strongly on Twitter calling it a “disgrace” and that Victoria should be doing what is right for Australia.Finch made scores of 62, 49, 39 and 31 in the Test series against Pakistan in the UAE after being picked as a makeshift opener for the tour.