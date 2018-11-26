Traffic officer issued notice

LAHORE: The chief traffic officer (CTO) visited various traffic sectors to check the flow of traffic on Sunday. He issued a show-cause notice to the Shahdara Traffic Sector in-charge for not reaching the office on time. He visited the traffic sectors, including Ravi Road, Shera Kot and Nawankot.Meanwhile, additional number of patrolling officers had been deployed on Canal Road, The Mall, Gulberg Main Boulevard, GT Road and other important roads.