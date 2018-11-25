Chinese think tank mentions threats to CPEC

ISLAMABAD: A Chinese think tank has warned of rising threats to Pakistan-China relations with regard to China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Knowfar Institute for Strategic and Defence Studies has issued report on security issues around Pakistan. The report said that 300 Uighurs have joined Daesh who are active in Iraq, Syria, Thailand, Myanmar and Turkey. Separately, Chinese authorities have nabbed more than 300 Uighurs and are investigating about them.

The report published this year has indicated that Khost province of Afghanistan that is near Pakistan's Wana and Miranshah areas is the centre of anti-Pakistan forces. It is the area where major attacks in Pakistan are planned.

The report said that the CPEC has is facing threats from three different forces i.e. Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, anti-government elements and Balochistan Liberation Army. The report also mentioned Indian concerns and propaganda against the CPEC.