Inter-Tehsil sports events in full swing

LAHORE: The Inter-Tehsil competitions of SBP Annual Sports Calendar entered third day with badminton and kabaddi events held in several tehsils of Punjab on Saturday.

The Inter-Tehsil boys badminton competitions of Multan were held on Saturday. Divisional Sports Officer Rana Nadeem Anjum was the chief guest on this occasion. Four tehsils - Shujabad, Multan City, Sadar Multan and Jalalpur Peerwala took part in competitions.

According to results M Ibrahim defeated Danial and Moosa Amir beat M Mudassar in the singles competitions. In doubles, Zohaib Akram and Sohaib Akram thrashed Moeen and M Shahid after tough battle.

Kabirwala won the Inter-Tehsil boys badminton event against Khanewal while Khanewal toppled Mian Channu in the girls contest. 40 male and fame players of four teams – Khanewal, Mian Channu, Kabirwala and Jahanian featured in the event. Faisalabad Tehsil City emerged winners in boys badminton competition staged at Athletics Track Jhang Road Faisalabad. 30 players of six teams participated in the event where Tehsil Sadar remained runners up.

Tehsil Okara defeated Depalpur in the girls badminton competitions held at district Okara. 15 players of three teams took part in this event.

Tehsil Jhelum won the Inter-Tehsil kabaddi competition on Saturday. 48 players of four teams took part in kabaddi event organized at Tabligh ul Islam High School, Jhelum where Pind Dadan Khan tehsil finished as runners up. DSO Malik Waqar was the chief guest on this occasion. Tehsil Mianwali won the Inter-Tehsil girls badminton title quite easily against tehsil Piplan. 15 players of three tehsils Mianwali, Piplan and Isa Khel appeared in the event staged at Sports Gymnasium Mianwali. The Inter-Tehsil girls athletics competitions of Jhang district were held at Govt Girls High School, Jhang Sadar. As many as 72 players of four teams took part in the competition.

In Hafizabad, the Inter-Tehsil boys athletics competitions of SBP Annual Sports Calendar were held at Hanif Muhammad Cricket Stadium on Friday. As many as 60 players took part in these competitions.

Adil Akbar won the 100m race while Nasir Ali captured 400m and 1500m titles. The title of 200m went to Burhan Ali. Zahid Naseem and his team clinched 100x400m relay race whereas Abdur Rehman and his team bagged 4x400m race. Faris Nawaz also demonstrated wonderful form and emerged triumphant in javelin throw and discus throw events. The contests of shot put, long jump and high jump were won by Imroz, Ali Tahir and Bilal Tariq respectively.