Sun Nov 25, 2018
AFP
November 25, 2018
Ramos brands anti-doping charges a ‘lie’

Sports

AFP
November 25, 2018

MADRID: Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos has dismissed anti-doping allegations against him as a “lie” and a deliberate attempt to tarnish his reputation.

According to the German magazine Der Spiegel, Ramos failed to declare he had taken dexamethasone ahead of the 2017 Champions League final at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, in which Real beat Juventus 4-1.

The club denied the claims on Friday night and Ramos, speaking after Real lost 3-0 at Eibar on Saturday, made a staunch defence of his record.

Dexamethasone is a glucocorticoid on the banned list of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). The substance can have anti-inflammatory effects and increase concentration.

WADA does not prohibit players taking dexamethasone before games, as long as it is declared during a doping test. Der Spiegel claims Ramos and the Real Madrid team doctor instead registered betamethasone, another glucocorticoid on WADA’s banned list.

