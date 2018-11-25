TCKP’s ambitious plan for promotion of tourism

PESHAWAR: The Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) has been implementing an ambitious agenda for the promotion of tourism in the province.

The corporation has until now organised a number of programmes and projects to attract foreign and domestic tourists to the scenic places, archaeological and heritage sites.

Besides exhibitions and workshops, the TCKP has organised motorcycle trip to Swat, sports gala, Khyber Vintage & Classic Car Rally, upgraded Arbab Niaz Stadium, placed quality benches and dustbins at the scenic places, archaeological sites and other tourist and recreational spots across the province, Chilimjusht or Joshi festival, carried out cleanliness drive in Kalash, Cultural and Food Festival, honoraria for artistes, poets and writers.

It also arranged steam safari train trips to Attock, handicrafts, gems & jewellery exhibitions, Hunar Melas, renovation of rest-houses in Galiyat, workshops on gardens & gardening, Indus Water Cross Jeep Rally, Kumrat, Kalam festivals, moot on KP archaeological heritage, painting exhibitions, setting up of Pak-Afghan Culture Corridor, photo exhibitions, Rang De Peshawar, Rabab contest, Project Peshawar Film, Shandur Polo Festival, Snow festival, Spring and Summer festivals, renovation of Swat Museum, Tour-de Galiyat Cycling Race, U-23 Games, Culture and Cuisines festival, introduced tourist policing system, announced tourism and youth policies, and arranged We Boot Camp, waterfall rappelling, Zip Lining etc.

Recently, a delegation of Chinese Chambers of Commerce visited Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to review the investment opportunity in the sector of tourism in province.

The delegation was told that there was immense investment potential in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the tourism sector. For the promotion of sustainable tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a number of long as well short term projects including Tourism Resort at Archaeological Ruins, Adventure Theme Park at Galiyat, Recreational Water Sports Facility, Outsourcing of Tourist Rest Houses, establishment of Cable Cars & Chairlifts according to international standards, setting up of Tourist Village & Basecamp and others are the proposed projects of investment.

The featured projects included Religious Tourism Resort at Takht Bhai Archaeological Ruins, Religious and Cultural Corners, Recreational Water Sports Facility at Kheshgi, Adventure Theme Park at Galiyat, Tourist Resort at Historic Village Hund, Modernisation/Upgradation of Chairlift Resort Ayubia, Recreational & Forest Adventure Park at Shimla Hill (Abbottabad), Water Sports & Recreational Activities at Harnoi (Abbottabad), Tourist Village & Basecamp at Daddar (Mansehra), Cable Car & Tourism Activities at Shogran to Seri Paye, Tourist Recreational Hill Resort at Behrain (Swat), Tourist Recreational Activities at Bheer Gali (Swabi), Outsourcing of Tourist Rest Houses and first ever Camping Paradise in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Chinese team was told that TCKP was keen to jointly work on the projects, which will create employment opportunities for the youth of the province.

Delegation members showed interest in such projects and said that mutual exchange in tourism sector would be beneficial as it would further strengthen and promote cooperation and relations between the two countries.