Sun Nov 25, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 25, 2018
HR task force expanded

Islamabad

November 25, 2018

Islamabad: The Ministry of Human Rights has added two more members to the National Task Force on Human Rights taking its strength to 15.

According to a notification of the ministry, the task force will be responsible for implementation of the action plan to improve the human rights situation in the country.

Federal minister for human rights Dr Sharieen Mazri will be its chairperson, while its members include secretary of human rights, MNA Nafisa Inayatullah Khan Khattak, Senator Goas Muhammad Khan Niazi, representatives of the interior, law and justice, planning, development and Reforms, religious affairs and interfaith harmony.

