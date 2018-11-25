close
Sun Nov 25, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 25, 2018
Indian Punjab CM greets Pervaiz

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 25, 2018

Lahore : Indian Punjab Chief Minister Captain (Retd) Amarinder Sing has greeted Punjab Assembly Speaker Choudhry Pervaiz Elahi in the context of opening of Kartarpur border and invited him to visit Indian Punjab to participate in the foundation stone ceremony of Kartarpur Corridor on November 26.

The Indian Punjab chief minister's Senior Minister Rana Gurmeet Sing Sodhi phoned Pervaiz Elahi in this regard.

Choudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that credit for opening the Kartarpur border went to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. He said Amarinder Singh should visit Pakistan. He said, “I will also tour India.” Both leaders inquired about welfare of each other and family members.

In 2005, on the invitation of the then Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi, Captain (R) Amarinder Singh had visited Lahore and along with Parvez Elahi he had laid the foundation stone of Wahgah to Nankana Sahib dual carriageway. Nankana Sahib was given the status of district during Pervaiz Elahi’s tenure as CM while the road up to Gurdwara Kartarpur was completed in Pervaiz Elahi's period and the bus service between Lahore and Amritsar was also started.

