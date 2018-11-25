Rangers arrest 13 suspects in Karachi

Karachi: The paramilitary force on Saturday arrested 13 suspects during raids in different parts of the city.

Tariq Qureshi, who was allegedly associated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London, was arrested during a raid conducted in Kharadar. He was accused of being involved in various cases of target killings and extortion, according to a spokesperson for the Sindh Rangers.

Nine suspects were arrested during raids in Nazimabad, Mithadar, Kharadar, Al-Falah and Korangi for their involvement in various street crime cases and robberies. The suspects were identified as Arif Khan, Abdul Rehman, Arsalan, Yousuf, Sumair, Imran, Sameer, Sultan and Furqan.

Moreover, Fahim, Abdul Khaliq and Bashir Khan were arrested during a raid conducted on a tip-off in Model Colony. The suspects were said to be involved in drug peddling.

The soldiers claimed to have seized narcotics, arms and ammunition. They were later handed over to police for further legal proceedings.

Armed with special policing powers, which are extended after every three months, the paramilitary force has been spearheading a targeted operation since September 2013 to control heinous crimes in the city. The crackdown has resulted in a significant fall in target killings, kidnappings for ransom, extortion cases and land grabbing.