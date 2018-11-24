Pakistan hosting thousands of Sikh ‘yatrees’

Islamabad : This weekend Pakistan is hosting thousands of Sikh ‘yatrees’ (devotees) from around the world, who have come to celebrate their founder’s 549th birthday. Guru Nanak Dev Ji (the First Nanak, the founder of Sikhism) was born in 1469 in Rai-Bhoi-di Talwandi in the present Shekhupura District of Pakistan, now Nanakana Sahib - but its date varies from year to year, based on the traditional dates of what is known as the ‘Indian Calendar.’ The birthday of Guru Nanak Sahib falls on Kartik Puranmashi i.e. full moon day of the month ‘Kartik.’ In the Gregorian calendar, the birthday of Guru Nanak usually falls in the month of November.

Arrangements were made by the Pakistani authorities to welcome the pilgrims and assure they are comfortable during their stay.

It is a sacred occasion for the Sikhs and for those who come to observe the celebrations it is a colourful affair. The celebrations usually last for three days. Generally, before the date, Akhand Path is held in the Gurdwara. A large procession is organised one day before the birthday, led by the Panj Piyaras (five beloved ones) and the Palki (Palanquin) of Shri Guru Granth Sahib, followed by groups of devotees singing hymns. The path is decorated with flags, flowers, religious posters, decorated gates and banners depicting various aspects of Sikhism. On the day itself, the Divan begins at dawn with the singing of Asa-di-var and hymns from Guru Granth Sahib followed by religious discussions; Sikh historical lectures and recitation of poems in praise of Guru Sahib. Ceremonies like ‘Kirtan-Darbars’ and ‘Amrit Sanchar’ are also held in the Gurdwara hall. After Ardas and distribution of Karah Parshad (sweet pudding) food (Langar) is served and there are prayers and celebration till late in the night. The distribution of food continues throughout the celebration to everyone, no matter what caste or creed they belong to, as is customary, because ‘langars’ are part of their practice and were designed from the start to stress the idea of equality and a casteless society.

‘Equality’ also includes equality of mankind - the soul of every human is considered respectable and no human being is considered inferior to another. Equality between a man and woman is practiced. A woman can independently follow her religion and is not considered impure on any

occasion. Women are prohibited from wearing a veil; dowry is prohibited; sati is prohibited and widow remarriage is encouraged.