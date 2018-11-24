Kinnaird College Cricket from 27th

LAHORE: Kinnaird College will be organising 2nd Kinnaird Women Cricket Tournament from November 27This was disclosed by Head of Sports Departmwent Kinnaird College Anmmara Rubab on Friday.

She said three teams namely Kinnaird Fighters, Kinnaird Challengers and Lahore College Club will be participating in the event. Iram Javed will lead Kinnaird Fighters, Sidra Amin will be captain of Kinnaird Challengers while Lahore College will led by Diana Baig in the event. League matches (40 overs format) will be played in the first stage.