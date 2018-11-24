Khawar Shah Women Baseball next month

Our correspondent

LAHORE: The Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) is holding 15th Khawar Shah National Women Baseball Championship 2018 in December in Lahore.

Syed Fakhar Ali Shah, President PFB, informed media that Shaukat Javed, Chairman baseball federation, has announced the dates of the championship.The event is scheduled to be held from December 25 – 29 at Aashiq Hussain Baseball Stadium Bahria Town, Lahore.

Teams from Pakistan Army, Pakistan Wapda, Pakistan Police, HEC, Punjab, Sindh, KP, Islamabad, Baluchistan and FATA have been invited to participate in the event. Fakhar Shah also informed that during the championship the players will be selected for the national training camp of Pakistan women baseball team for the participation in 2nd Asian Women’s Baseball Championship 2019 in China.