‘Dissolution of assembly in occupied Kashmir undemocratic’

ISLAMABAD: President Jammu and Kashmir Council for Human Rights (JKCHR), noted jurist Dr. Syed Nazir Gilani has said that the dissolution of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, by a non-State subject is undemocratic and condemnable, says a press release.

Dr. Nazir Gilani has said that invoking article 53 and 92 by the Governor a non-State subject (not a citizen of the State) at a time when Mehbooba Mufti of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had staked her claim in writing that she had the support of National Conference and Congress making her numbers at 56 and was ready to form a Government and the rival claim by Sajjad Lone of Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference (PC), that he had the support of BJP and 18 other elected members, and was ready to form a Government, is a serious violation of the constitution of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that PDP betrayed the people of Kashmir during 2014 elections and helped the BJP to assume the administrative and governmental control in the State. It was after 83 years since December 1931 when RSS took out a protest procession against the Muslims of Kashmir on the streets of Lahore that PDP helped BJP in 2014 to take over the government control in the State. Dr. Nazir Gilani said that unless the dissolution of State Assembly by the Governor is a coloured exercise and both PDP and PC are privately on board.