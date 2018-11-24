close
Sat Nov 24, 2018
November 24, 2018
Terror in Karachi

Newspost

November 24, 2018

The attack on the Chinese consulate has created a wave of terror in the city. At least two policemen have been killed after receiving multiple injuries caused by explosive material. Elements that do not want to see the good relationship between China and Pakistan are carrying out such attacks to sabotage the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project. Pakistan has to take remedial measures to improve its security situation.

Such gruesome attacks will reduce the flow of foreign investment into the country. The authorities concerned need to look into the matter and ensure that such incidents are not repeated in the future.

Wajahat Abro ( Shikarpur )

