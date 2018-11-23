MoU on support for sustainable development inked

Islamabad: The United Nations Development Programme in Pakistan and Serena Hotels on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish a strategic collaboration to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The MoU was signed by Country Director of UNDP Pakistan Ignacio Artaza and Serena Hotels Pakistan CEO Aziz Boolani during a special ceremony here.

The partnership is aimed at providing a framework of cooperation and facilitate and strengthen collaboration under the UNDP’s mission to support achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, helping build and share solutions towards sustainable tourism, biodiversity protection and wildlife conservation and under the Serena Hotel’s Corporate Social Responsibility of promoting responsible management of natural resources, and ensuring sustainable livelihoods. The UNDP country director said his organisation was very grateful to Serena Hotels for their commitment to protecting the environment and for the support provided to the 'save the bears' campaign.

He said the UNDP recognised the private sector as a key partner towards achieving the universally adopted Sustainable Development Goals. "With support from the Serena Hotels, the UNDP will enhance efforts to achieve the SDGs and eradicate poverty and inequality in all its forms, by tackling the dual threats of climate change and disasters," he said.

Aziz Boolani said, “While we have always embraced our role in society as responsible global citizens, Serena Hotels, with the MoU, is committing to a continued engagement with UNDP to meet the Sustainable Development Goals. We believe the sustainable eco-tourism with an environmentally and socially conscious approach will improve the quality of life for the communities we work in and hold all the businesses that we work with to higher standards.” He said Serena Hotels in Pakistan continued to play its part to help advance the Sustainable Development Agenda set out by the United Nations (UN) and was committed to fostering innovations and programmers that respond to the needs of the environment, economy and communities.