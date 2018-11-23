RMU holds White Coat Ceremony for newly inducted students

Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi Medical University held the ‘White Coat Ceremony’ for the newly inducted batch of the MBBS students here at Latif Auditorium of Tipu Road Campus of the University on the very first day of orientation to emphasize that the patient care actually begins from the first day of medical students at the medical institute.

The RMU marked the day for young boys and girls stepping into the noble medical profession on Monday. The students got admission to the RMU through the central Medical College Admission Test (MCAT) conducted by the University of Health Sciences, Lahore, for the province of Punjab in the month of September this year.

The minimum merit for RMU closed at 89.8455% marks this year and more than 300 medical students got admitted in the newly developed and emerging medical university for the northern Punjab, having a legacy of around four decades as Rawalpindi Medical College.

The Chief Guest for the ‘White Coat Ceremony’, the founding Vice Chancellor of the RMU, Professor Dr. Muhammad Umar welcoming the freshly inducted medical students to the RMU emphasized on the importance of hard work, dedication and empathy towards the ailing population to excel in the medical profession as not only good physicians and surgeons but also as good human beings.

Speaking at the ceremony, he stressed on the fact that in this modern age of innovation and development, it is vital that the students try to inculcate the habit of learning by not just memorizing the facts but by doing research. RMU is a research intense university which believes in the evidence based learning for better professional development of medical students, he said. He said the university will leave no stone unturned to support its students in their learning efforts and endeavours for research and innovation.

Professor Umar informed the students that the university has developed its own spirally integrated modular curriculum in line with the demands and trends of modern educational institutions across the globe so that its students are well equipped to face the challenges of the demanding medical profession wherever they serve the humanity. He added the evidence of RMU’s commitment towards promotion of research culture is its very own Students Research Journal which has been developed especially to promote and publish the undergraduate research work.

A number of faculty members including Professor Dr. Naeem Akhtar, Dean of Basic Sciences and Diagnostics at RMU attended the ceremony to encourage and welcome the students to a new era of their lives. The Regional Coordinator of UHS, Lahore Basil Sajjad was also present on the occasion.

Many of the newly inducted students expressed to ‘The News’ their pleasure and gratitude towards the faculty of RMU for holding such an auspicious occasion for their encouragement adding they hope their decision of choosing RMU for their professional studies would turn out to be the best decisions of their lives.