tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 964 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab. In these accidents, six people died and 1,090 were injured. Out of the injured, 658 were shifted to different hospitals and 432 minor injured were treated on the spot by rescue medical teams.
LAHORE: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 964 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab. In these accidents, six people died and 1,090 were injured. Out of the injured, 658 were shifted to different hospitals and 432 minor injured were treated on the spot by rescue medical teams.
Comments