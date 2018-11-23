close
Fri Nov 23, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 23, 2018
Accidents

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 23, 2018

LAHORE: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 964 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab. In these accidents, six people died and 1,090 were injured. Out of the injured, 658 were shifted to different hospitals and 432 minor injured were treated on the spot by rescue medical teams.

