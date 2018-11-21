Minister promises quality education

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for School Education Dr Murad Raas Tuesday said the government would ensure children’s access and retention at schools and the experiment of afternoon classes would meet success. He said quality education would be imparted through teachers’ training programme and appointment of teachers on merit.

He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of 6th International Conference on Research in Education organised by Punjab University’s Institute of Education and Research. Former PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zaffar Mueen Nasir, PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad, Faculty of Education Dean Prof Dr Mumtaz Akhtar, Institute of Education and Research Director Prof Dr Rifaqat Ali Akbar, Department of Secondary Education Chairman Prof Dr Abid Hussain Chaudhry, Conference Secretary Dr Shahid Farooq, Dr Abdul Qayyum Chaudhry, scholars from different countries and Pakistan and students participated in the conference.

PU VC said quality teachers and curriculum developed on modern lines played important role in quality education. He said that unemployment was the biggest problem being faced by higher education sector and the culture of entrepreneurship must be introduced to cope with this issue.

He urged the participants to present recommendations for improvement of education sector in Pakistan. Dr Rifaqat said some 255 research papers would be presented in the conference and it would be a best opportunity to learn from each others’ experience. The conference will conclude on Thursday.

date sheet: Punjab University has issued revised date sheet of B.Com part-I second annual examinations 2018. Details are available on PU website. reunion: The mega event of Punjab University alumni reunion will be held on December 8 at Faisal Auditorium. In this regard, PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad chaired a meeting on Tuesday.

PU Alumni Association Director Dr Fauzia Hadi Ali, deans of various faculties and heads of departments were present on the occasion. The VC asked the participants to make all-out efforts for the success of the event.