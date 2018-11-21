SKMCH course

LAHORE: Essential Pain Management Course (EPM) was conducted at Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital & Research Centre (SKMCH&RC) by the department of anesthesia and pain medicine.

The course was overwhelmingly received by the medics and nurses from all over Pakistan. It was a milestone event in the medical history of Pakistan. Where pain consultants from Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rahim Yar Khan, Multan, DG Khan and Gujrat gathered together to teach a structured approach about acute pain management in every walk of medical life, may it be emergency medicine, trauma, surgery, medical, gynecology, obstetrics, pediatrics and post-operative care.

On first day the instructors discussed various barriers about pain management and how to overcome them, these included barriers such as opioid drugs and their acquisition from Drug Regulatory Authority (DRAP). Nurses and paramedics were especially engaged in interactive workshops which promoted harmony and jelling up for unified safe approach for pain management.