Aleema’s NRO biggest scam: Marriyum

RAWALPINDI: PML-N Central Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that PTI had been alleging and disgracing honorable people with their anti-corruption rant, meanwhile ironically the biggest corruption surfaced from Aleema Khan’s NRO.

Talking to the media outside the Accountability Court, the Marriyum said that the people should be told when a JIT would be constituted to investigate billions worth of undeclared assets of Aleema Khan and when will NAB investigate the matter. She said that the government needs to be consistent in its approach and should follow the precedent it had set for everyone else. Therefore nothing less than a JIT would suffice this grave matter of possible money laundering and PTI’s favorite phrase, “Assets-without-means”.

Marriyum said that PTI came into power with a one point agenda of zero-tolerance for corruption and Aleema Khan’s NRO has brought that entire façade crashing to the ground. The 100-day fiasco had been trumped by this single act of stark hypocrisy where others have been accused of seeking NRO while Aleema Khan actually got one.

This, she said, is the standard operating procedure of all professional thieves. They cry foul on others while use that distracting noise to conceal their massive theft and corruption. This government has done everything to sling mud at honorable people who served the people with relentless conviction, while it has conveniently observed silence over the entire Aleema Khan issue.

Answering a question, Marriyum said that Aleema Khan had been on the Board of Directors of Shaukat Khanum, Namal College and other not-for-profit organizations. The situation is quite complex, Marriyum said and asked if the government would make a JIT over this issue. She said Nawaz Sharif and his family are presenting question regarding every penny they, their grandparents and grandchildren had earned, but will the government tell the people how Aleema transferred money abroad?

She said that the PTI government uses indecent attacks to silence the Opposition so that the incompetence and NROs given to the government are not exposed. However, these tactics would not be successful, PML-N will continue to represent the people and will hold this government of looters accountable.

Commenting on the 100 days performance, she said that the prime minister is a proud self-proclaimed U-Turn specialist and he would most probably take another U-turn over his 100-day promise.