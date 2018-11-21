Walid Iqbal, Seemee Ezdi notified as senators

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan on Tuesday notified names of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s senators-elect Walid Iqbal and Seemee Ezdi as returned candidates in the recent election in Punjab.

The win of these to the Senate, takes the tally of the ruling PTI senators to 14 from 12. Among these 14 senators, three are female senators; Prof. Dr. Mehr Tajq Roghani, Samina Saeed and now Seemee Ezdi, who is sister of former secretary general PTI Jahangir Khan Tareen.

Walid Iqbal, who is grandson of the great poet philosopher Allama Dr. Muhammad Iqbal and son of Justice Javed Iqbal, has made his way to the Upper House of the Parliament on a general seat. The seat fell vacant upon disqualification of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senator Haroon Akhtar on having dual nationality.

Seemee Ezdi got elected on a women reserved seat from Punjab. She replaces Ms. Saadia Abbasi, sister of former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi MNA, who was also disqualified for being a dual nationality holder. In the 104-member Senate, PPP still remains the largest party, whereas 29 senators are independents. PML-N has 17 members in the House.