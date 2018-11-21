Plastic roads?

Several countries are taking on board a clear way to deal with the issue of excessive waste. Trial roads are being built partially made from the recycled materials. In Australia, the first Plastiphalt road in Sydney’s south was completed in August and covers a 250-metre stretch of highway.

Combined with asphalt, the road was created using 176,000 plastic bags, 55,440 glass bottles and toner from almost 4,000 printer cartridges. With 35 percent of 250 tonnes of asphalt created with recycled material, it is a great step forward that can help find a sustainable long-term use for recycled materials. These kinds of roads are expected to last longer and be able to handle heavy traffic. With other projects completed in Karachi, this is an interesting method that can be looked into for road construction in the future.

Shafiuddin Ahmed

Vancouver

Canada