Minha Oils launches new range

LAHORE: Minha Edible Oils celebrated the launch of a new range of ‘Minha Banaspati and Oils’ at a grand musical evening at a private hotel.

The company’s director Farhaj Sarwar was the chief guest at the event that was attended by traders, distributors, and other guests.

Sarwar said, “In this day and age when consumers are getting more health conscious, Minha Banaspati and Cooking Oil has all the required ingredients available which make it an excellent source of cooking and eating healthy food and leading a healthy life. All of our products are full of Vitamins A, D and E, and an excellent source of essential minerals.”

Minha Oils COO Sarwar Nasarullah said, “The launch of these brands further demonstrates our commitment to produce quality products for consumers.”

Minha Edible Oils is part of NRS International headquartered in Dubai, UAE and, Lahore, Pakistan. NRS International UAE is a reputed name in the international corporate arena and is now starting to enter the world of food products with Minha Edible Oils.

The company first launched the ‘Jashan’ brand through an event in Lahore and Karachi on July 30 and August 16, respectively.