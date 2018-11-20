GB, AJK and Hazara journalists visits ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A delegation of journalists from Gilgit Baltistan, Azad Kashmir and Hazara division visited Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) and interacted with DG ISPR. Journalists shared their feedback on security situation and development work under taken by Pakistan Army, says a press release.

DG ISPR apprised them about situation along Line of Control and Indian Ceasefire Violations (CFV) deliberately targeting innocent civilians.

DG ISPR said that despite restricted liberty of action for response to Indian fire due to presence of our Kashmiri brethren on both sides of LOC, Indian fire is always effectively responded focusing on Indian posts only being a professional and responsible Army. DG ISPR said that Pakistan looks for peace yet any misadventure shall be responded befittingly.