Over 140 countries, Int’l organisations join BRI

BEIJING: There are now more than 140 countries and international organizations that have signed cooperation agreements with China, said Geng Shuang a spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry here on Monday at a weekly news briefing.

Commenting on a US Vice President Burns’s statement at the APEC CEO Summit, relating to Americans’ support for infrastructure development (Banding and Road), the spokesperson said, they have noticed the statement.

The spokesperson clarified that China’s “One Belt, One Road” initiative is an economic cooperation initiative and a public product provided by China to the international community. The “One Belt, One Road” construction is based on mutual respect, cooperation and win-win, and is promoted in line with commercial and market principles. If there are restrictions, there will not be so many cooperative projects taking root. If it is a unilateral benefit, such a big number would have not joined the BRI.