Reception for Hussain Naqi today

Islamabad: The National Press Club is hosting a reception in honour of veteran journalist Hussain Naqi today (Tuesday), at 2.30 p.m., says a press release.The reception is being hosted to show solidarity with the senior journalist Hussain Naqi. He is especially coming from Lahore to attend the event. All members of National Press Club are requested to participate in the programme.
