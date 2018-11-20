GCU holds Seerat seminar

LAHORE: A seminar on Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) was held at the Government College University, Lahore on Monday under the auspices of its Majlis-e-Uloom-e-Islamiyah. Addressing the seminar, Mufti Abdul Khaliq Azad, Director General of Raheemia Institute of Quranic Sciences, said the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) has shown how collective human existence was bounded by the socio-political accords. He gave examples from the Holy Prophet's (PBUH) life that his struggle to establish the state of Madina started with the pact of Hilf al-Fudul. He urged students to adopt a rational approach to solve contemporary problems and must not fall prey to emotionalism in matters pertaining to Islam. He emphasised that social, economic and political aspects of the Holy Prophet's (PBUH) life from the perspective of society's reconstruction ought to be studied by scholars and students. GCU Faculty of Languages, Islamic and Oriental Learning Dean Prof Dr Iqbal Shahid, Majlis-e-Uloom-e-Islamia Advisor Farooq Haider, and Islamic Studies Department Chairperson Dr Hafiz Muhammad Naeem also addressed the seminar which was followed by the question and answer session.