PPP leader flays govt over Tahir Dawar’s murder

MARDAN: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Khanzada Khan said Monday the government did not take steps to timely recover the martyred police officer Tahir Dawar.

Talking to reporters at the Mardan Press Club, he said the martyrdom of Tahir Dawar put a question mark on the performance of federal government and its agencies. He added it must be probed as to how the police officer was kidnapped from Islamabad and shifted to Afghanistan.

Khanzada Khan said the federal government acted like a silent spectator and did nothing to ensure the safe recovery of the police officer. The PPP leader said the matter should be properly investigated and the perpetrators should be brought to justice. He said the incident had created a sense of uncertainty among the people.

He also condemned the role of Afghanistan in the incident. Khanzada Khan said the 100-day performance of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was not satisfactory. He said the common people had been exposed to price hike and inflation due to the, what he believed were, flawed policies of the rulers.