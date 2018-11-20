Condolence reference held for Tableeghi Jamaat Ameer

NOWSHERA: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami (JUI-S) acting chief Maulana Hamidul Haq has said the death of Tableeghi Jamaat ameer Haji Abdul Wahab is not only a loss for Pakistan but for the Muslim Ummah.

A condolence reference for Haji Abdul Wahab was held here at Darul Uloom Haqqania at Akora Khattak in Nowshera, wherein Quran Khwani was held for the departed soul. Maulana Hamidul Haq, administrator of Darul Uloom Haqqania Maulana Anwarul Haq, Maulana Abdul Rauf Farooqi, Maulana Syed Yousaf Shah, Maulana Bashir Ahmed, religious scholars and others were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Maulana Hamidul Haq said that the Muslim world had been deprived of a noted scholar and religious scholar after the death of Haji Abdul Wahab. He added that Haji Abdul Wahab had devoted his entire life to the cause of Islam, adding his services would be remembered forever.