No question of seeking pardon: TLP

LAHORE: Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) spokesman Pir Ijaz Ashrafi has said there is no question of seeking pardon from those who failed to protect the honour of Holy Prophet (peace be upon him).

He outright rejected a statement of Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadari that Teerek-e-Labbaik Ya-Rasool Lillah had sought pardon from the people of Pakistan over violence in different cities in the wake of acquittal of Aasia Bibi by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Ashrafi said TLP Ameer Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi and party’s supreme leader Pir Muhammad Afzal Qadri and others were guardians of the respect and honour of Holy Prophet (Peace be upon) and the finality of Hazrat Muhammad’s prophethood.

He said great Ahle Sunnat leaders including Allama Fazl-e-Haq Kherabadi, Maulana Syed Kifayat Ali Kafi, Maulana Ahmadullah Shah Madrasi, and others gave their lives for

safeguarding the honour and respect of Holy Prophet (PBUH). He said there was no question of seeking pardon from those who failed to protect the Holy Prophet’s honour and those responsible for acquittal of Aasia Bibi in a blasphemy case.